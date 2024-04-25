Atlanta's most expensive street is no longer in Buckhead

A relatively small stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue — yes, Ponce — has bumped Phipps as Atlanta's most expensive street for office space, per a new study by real estate group JLL. Why it matters: The draw of new office options outside Downtown's central business district is reshaping Atlanta's commercial real estate and prompting civic officials to rethink the future of vacant towers.

Context: The Beltline's Eastside Trail and the mixed-use mania it sparked — 725 Ponce and Ponce City Market, specifically — have helped turn the famed nightlife corridor into the country's 15th most expensive commercial street.

Of note: Those two mixed-use projects, plus the under-construction 619 Ponce, the four-story mass timber loft office building, drove those higher rents.

What they're saying: "While new office development might be limited over the short-term, it will still remain a vibrant pocket of activity across property types and will be a location that landlords and developers are motivated to invest in," Jacob Rowden of JLL told Axios.

Zoom in: In the latest study, Ponce was trailed by Spring Street in Midtown and Howell Mill Road on the Westside.

The area around Phipps in Buckhead, which topped JLL's previous 2019 study, ranked No. 4.

By the numbers: Ponce's average asking rent in 2023 was $65.01 per square foot, with its highest hitting $75 per square foot.

It had a 2.1% vacancy rate at the end of 2023, the second lowest of JLL's top expensive streets in the country.

Of note: This year marks the first time since 2005 that a non-Buckhead commercial corridor snagged the top spot.

The North Atlanta community controlled half the list 20 years ago; today two of its streets made the cut. The general Midtown area makes up the rest.

Zoom out: This follows a national trend of prime office corridors migrating from central business districts post-pandemic and into "off-core peripheral urban neighborhoods," per the report.