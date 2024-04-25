Weekend events: Inman Park Fest, big ol' bounce house

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here are some weekend events happening around Atlanta to get you out of those workweek blues: 🎥 The 48th annual Atlanta Film Festival, featuring a diverse lineup of feature-length movies and shorts, starts Thursday and runs through May 5.

😆 Tom Segura will bring his Come Together standup comedy tour to the Fox Theatre. (Friday through Saturday)

🤸 Big Bounce America will bring its 24,000-square-foot bounce house to the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. You can relive part of your childhood starting Saturday through May 5.

🍤 If you prefer surf over turf, the Atlanta Seafood Festival rolls into town this weekend. (Saturday)

🐶 Watch dozens of pups strut their stuff at the second annual Midtown Mutt Gala. (Sunday)

🥳 The 52nd annual Inman Park Festival and Tour of Homes also returns this weekend. (Friday through Sunday)

⚾ The Atlanta Braves will play the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park this weekend. Get your tickets. (Friday through Sunday)

🎨 If you gonna be OTP this weekend, check out the Duluth Spring Arts Festival. (Saturday through Sunday)