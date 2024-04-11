3 hours ago - News
Tiger Woods to compete in the Masters Tournament
Tiger Woods wants to make history yet again as he joins the 2024 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club.
Why it matters: Woods wants his sixth Green Jacket, a feat that's been accomplished by only Jack Nicklaus.
Yes, but: Much has changed since Woods, 48, was in his prime. He's endured countless surgeries, including an ankle fusion after last year's Masters.
The bottom line: In a video posted on X by the Masters, Woods said he's hurting every day amid practice sessions.
- But "if everything comes together, I think I can get one more," Woods said.
Round 1 begins Thursday at 8am. Woods is set to tee off at 1:24pm.
