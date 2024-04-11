Share on email (opens in new window)

Tiger Woods at the Augusta National Golf Club yesterday in Georgia. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods wants to make history yet again as he joins the 2024 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. Why it matters: Woods wants his sixth Green Jacket, a feat that's been accomplished by only Jack Nicklaus.

Yes, but: Much has changed since Woods, 48, was in his prime. He's endured countless surgeries, including an ankle fusion after last year's Masters.

The bottom line: In a video posted on X by the Masters, Woods said he's hurting every day amid practice sessions.

But "if everything comes together, I think I can get one more," Woods said.

Round 1 begins Thursday at 8am. Woods is set to tee off at 1:24pm.