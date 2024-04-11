Weekend events: Dogwood, Renaissance festivals return

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Georgia Renaissance Festival returns April 13 and runs through June 2. Photo: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

We're closing in on the weekend, so take advantage of the beautiful weather with these events. 🌸 Atlanta Dogwood Festival will take over Piedmont Park for three days for the 88th annual event. (Friday through Sunday) 🍗 Georgia Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend and runs through June 2 in Fairburn. (Saturday and Sunday)

🌻 Spring to Life Festival and the accompanying 17th annual Run Like Hell 5K take place at Oakland Cemetery. (Saturday)

🍷 Atlanta Spring Wine Festival brings wine, beer, mimosas and music to the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. (Saturday)

🛍️ West End Wayback Vintage Pop-Up Market features local vendors and retro items for sale outside Bogg's Social and Supply. (Saturday)

🏮 Sandy Springs Lantern Parade will be held along Morgan Falls Road, with the procession ending at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. (Saturday)

🎞️ Georgia Shorts Film Festival, which showcases independent movies, takes place at Limelight Theater in Decatur. (Sunday)

🌳 Trees of Atlanta will host a tour of trees in Midtown. (Sunday)