Weekend events: Dogwood, Renaissance festivals return
We're closing in on the weekend, so take advantage of the beautiful weather with these events.
🌸 Atlanta Dogwood Festival will take over Piedmont Park for three days for the 88th annual event. (Friday through Sunday)
🍗 Georgia Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend and runs through June 2 in Fairburn. (Saturday and Sunday)
🌻 Spring to Life Festival and the accompanying 17th annual Run Like Hell 5K take place at Oakland Cemetery. (Saturday)
🍷 Atlanta Spring Wine Festival brings wine, beer, mimosas and music to the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. (Saturday)
🛍️ West End Wayback Vintage Pop-Up Market features local vendors and retro items for sale outside Bogg's Social and Supply. (Saturday)
🏮 Sandy Springs Lantern Parade will be held along Morgan Falls Road, with the procession ending at Morgan Falls Overlook Park. (Saturday)
🎞️ Georgia Shorts Film Festival, which showcases independent movies, takes place at Limelight Theater in Decatur. (Sunday)
🌳 Trees of Atlanta will host a tour of trees in Midtown. (Sunday)
