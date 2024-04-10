15 hours ago - Politics

Trump pays visit to Atlanta Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump meets employees during a visit to a Chick-fil-A restaurant on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is visiting Atlanta for a campaign fundraising event he is hosting. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Former President Trump at Atlanta's Vine City Chick-fil-A on April 10, 2024. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Former President Trump ordered "30 milkshakes, and also some chicken" for customers at the Chick-fil-A in Vine City Wednesday.

Context: Trump was in Atlanta for a campaign fundraising event.

💭 Our thought bubble: What kind of milkshakes did he order? Is he a nuggets or sandwich person? Is this coming out of his wallet, or his campaign funds?

