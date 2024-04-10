Trump pays visit to Atlanta Chick-fil-A
Former President Trump ordered "30 milkshakes, and also some chicken" for customers at the Chick-fil-A in Vine City Wednesday.
Context: Trump was in Atlanta for a campaign fundraising event.
💭 Our thought bubble: What kind of milkshakes did he order? Is he a nuggets or sandwich person? Is this coming out of his wallet, or his campaign funds?
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more