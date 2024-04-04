A new law will require testing for hemp-infused edibles, drinks and other consumable hemp products and restrict their sales to those over the age of 21. Why it matters: The sale of products with Delta-8 and other cannabinoids in specialty shops, health food stores, gas stations and other businesses has fueled an estimated $8 billion industry allowing people to ease anxiety, soothe sore muscles or just relax, man.

The products' rapid rise in popularity has sparked concerns about underage purchases and recreational marijuana use, putting lawmakers on the defensive.

State of play: The years-in-the-making bipartisan law — overwhelmingly approved in the final hours of this year's legislative session and now sitting on Gov. Brian Kemp's desk — could have been a lot worse for the cannabis industry, Tom Church, an Atlanta attorney who represents hemp retailers, told Axios.

The measure requires businesses that sell or manufacture hemp edibles, gummies, oils and other products to obtain a license from the state agriculture department.

Georgia-licensed labs must test products to measure the amount of THC, CBD, CBDA and other cannabinoids and ensure they are properly labeled.

Catch up quick: Congress legalized hemp in 2018. In doing so, they opened the floodgates for the manufacture and sale of gummies, oils and drinks infused with Delta-8 and other cannabinoids that can give users quasi-high effects similar to marijuana's THC.

Those products would remain legal under the law sitting on Kemp's desk.

Yes, but: Products containing THCA, a nonintoxicating cannabinoid that becomes psychoactive when it's heated or burned, would likely become illegal under the new law, Church said.

Of note: Representatives for some hemp businesses and retailers welcomed the new law, arguing it would potentially weed out bad actors or shops selling CBD of uncertain origin.

The other side: The Georgia Medical Cannabis Society says the law "casts a long shadow of operational and financial strain" on smaller businesses — and is urging members to tell Kemp to veto it.

What we're watching: Whether lawmakers viewed the law as a regulatory framework or a stop-gap measure. Supporters of legalized cannabis fought several efforts by lawmakers to create even more stringent standards that they said could have banned Delta-8 in Georgia.

