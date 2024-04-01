Apr 1, 2024 - News

Atlanta-area startup's tailored wedding gown rentals

Bridal dress. Photo: Courtesy Laine London

Photo: Courtesy of Laine London

Love is priceless, but wedding dresses aren't cheap. Fortunately, startups like Laine London offer aspiring newlyweds alternative options this spring.

Why it matters: The bridal industry is expected to pick up this year after the post-pandemic lull, Axios Pro: Retail's Richard Collings previously reported.

What's happening: Laine London, a Black-owned bridal rental business in Chamblee, offers tailored gowns in a way that expands the wedding-gown shopping experience to be more inclusive, accessible and sustainable, said Elisabeth Chasia of Momentus Capital.

What they're saying: Laine London cofounder Lundyn Carter told Axios last fall that brides are beginning to shift to the sharing economy, so rental gowns make a lot of sense.

What's next: Carter says the rental service plans to incorporate AI or machine learning to home in on what its customers are looking for.

