Atlanta-area startup's tailored wedding gown rentals

Love is priceless, but wedding dresses aren't cheap. Fortunately, startups like Laine London offer aspiring newlyweds alternative options this spring. Why it matters: The bridal industry is expected to pick up this year after the post-pandemic lull, Axios Pro: Retail's Richard Collings previously reported.

What's happening: Laine London, a Black-owned bridal rental business in Chamblee, offers tailored gowns in a way that expands the wedding-gown shopping experience to be more inclusive, accessible and sustainable, said Elisabeth Chasia of Momentus Capital.

What they're saying: Laine London cofounder Lundyn Carter told Axios last fall that brides are beginning to shift to the sharing economy, so rental gowns make a lot of sense.

What's next: Carter says the rental service plans to incorporate AI or machine learning to home in on what its customers are looking for.

Retail Deals: