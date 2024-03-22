Marcel management reacts to blog's misconduct claims

Chef Ford Fry's Rocket Farm Restaurants, one of Atlanta's largest dining groups, says it is investigating workplace conditions at its Westside steakhouse Marcel. Why it matters: This comes after a blog called Manifeste du Restaurant Marcel accused the company and management of misconduct.

The blog accuses Marcel and Rocket Farm Restaurants' management of racism toward nonwhite staff, inadequate pay for workers, sexual harassment, corrupt management and food safety violations, among other issues, as first reported by Eater Atlanta.

The other side: Ford Fry Restaurants public relations director Lauren Philpson told Axios in a statement on Rocket Farm's behalf that they are saddened by these allegations.

"Our people are the backbone of our company and we've always been steadfast in our commitment to fostering a safe and fair work environment for all."

"We are following up on every accusation to confirm we understand each concern to protect our team," she said.

Philpson also told Axios that "from what we know so far, we can confidently say that many of these points are inaccurate and any concerns we were alerted to were previously addressed."