Duluth's Disney-inspired Haunted Mansion hits the market

The house is on the market for $2.2 million. Photo: Impact Photo/Courtesy of Gail Laney of RE/MAX Around Atlanta

An exact replica of Disney's Haunted Mansion in Duluth — built by a former Disney theme park contractor — can be yours for $2.2 million. Why it matters: If you fell in love with the antebellum haunted house as a kid, you can now live there.

Catch up quick: Mark Hurt, whose dad built exhibits for natural history museums, paid so much attention to detail on the nearly 10,000 square-foot home he even hired the same foundry that worked on Disney's mansion for the porch's ironwork.

The house in the Sweet Bottom private community included a haunted bathroom with features and fixtures designed to scare, according to a 2003 AJC story.

The quirky house is located in Sweet Bottom's "Garden District" area. Because Disney's mansion was based on a New Orleans antebellum home, Hurt's mansion abided by the subdivision's covenants.

Hurt listed the house in 2013 to launch another project: a Hawaiian home inspired by Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel on the island of Kauai, according to a Gwinnett Daily Post story.

Zoom in(side): The home's interior is more West Elm than haunted house. It includes a chef's kitchen, hot tub and the two-tier basement has a media space.

View the listing