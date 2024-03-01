Mar 1, 2024 - News

Crossover Day: What made the cut

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Georgia State Capitol with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Georgia state lawmakers plowed through more than 100 bills and resolutions well into the evening on Thursday to meet a key legislative deadline before midnight.

Here's a quick rundown of what passed the House or Senate in order to move through the General Assembly.

On to the Senate: The House approved legislation that would overhaul Georgia's lucrative film tax credit, require sheriffs to cooperate with immigration officials and tighten up regulations on "consumable hemp products."

On to the House: The Senate passed the Georgia Religious Freedom Restoration Act; legislation creating an "America First" license plate; and a bill that bans libraries from using public or private funds to become a member of the American Library Association.

  • In addition, lawmakers passed legislation that says residents can pass through navigable streams for the purposes of fishing and hunting. They also approved a measure that authorizes opioid reversal drugs in schools.

And a reminder: Legislation isn't truly dead in the General Assembly until sine day, the final day of the session.

