André 3000 performs at Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City this month. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Friday is near, so plan your schedule with these events: 🎭 This is the final weekend you can see Packrat, a "puppet-forward play," at the Center for Puppetry Arts. (Friday–Sunday) 🍖 If you wanna spend a day OTP, check out the 9th annual Sip & Swine Festival BBQ Festival at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. (Friday–Saturday)

🥘 Bring your appetite to the first Food and Street Art Tour for 2024 along the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail. (Saturday)

🥞 Speaking of food, the Atlanta Brunch Festival will set up shop at Atlantic Station. (Saturday)

🎤 There are still a few tickets left to see André 3000 perform New Blue Sun Live at 7pm and 9:45pm at Center Stage Theatre. (Saturday)

🏃 Log a few miles with the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Run for the Arts 5K at Piedmont Park. (Saturday)

🥳 The fifth annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival returns to the Georgia Aquarium. (Sunday)

🪴Spruce up your decor at the Georgia Plant & Art Sale at Wild Heaven Beer. (Sunday)

🍻 Kick off Bubbles and Brews, Cobb County's monthlong celebration of local craft beverage makers, with an event at Terrapin Brewery and Taproom. (Sunday)