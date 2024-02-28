TikTok user ReesaTeesa took viewers through a whirlwind of twists and turns in her marriage to man she called a "pathological liar." Credit: TikTok

A metro Atlanta woman has the internet buzzing after sharing a TikTok series detailing her marriage to a "pathological liar." Why it matters: In a world of ever-decreasing attention spans, user ReesaTeesa held the attention of millions of viewers across her 52-part, roughly eight-hour "Who TF Did I Marry?!?" series. The story — with so many twists and turns it would make any true crime drama producer's head spin — had such a hold on the TikTok community it leaped to the mainstream, with stories about it in the Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Time magazine and beyond.

The big picture: The saga recounts how the relationship began with a chivalrous gesture and ended with a list of lies longer than the Chattahoochee River.

"It's entertaining, I know it's gone viral, but it is not easy telling this story," ReesaTeesa says in Part 44 of her series. "I made a decision to … share my story, what I went through in [the] hopes that it helps just one person."

👋🏽 Kristal here. I watched the entire series so you don't have to.

Here's what happened.

Zoom in: ReesaTeesa, whose legal name is Tareasa Johnson, said she met her now ex-husband, who she calls Legion, on a dating app in 2020. After chatting, the pair decided to meet up.

Reesa tells followers her tire blew out on I-285 while heading to meet Legion for the first time. When she called him to explain what happened, he not only bought her a new tire, but they continued with their date.

When Georgia went into pandemic-induced lockdown in March 2020, ReesaTeesa says they both decided to "quarantine" at her home in Riverdale.

Legion told her he was born in Philadelphia, attended San Diego State University, played arena football in California and was employed in a corporate position at a condiment company, Reesa says.

They eventually began looking for a new house that would accommodate them and their future children.

This is where the story begins to go sideways.

When they formally began the buying process, Legion could never close the deals. For example, Reesa says Legion wanted to buy a house with $700,000 in cash but could never provide proof that he had that money in the bank.

She also tells viewers that a car he ordered for her never arrived because of an issue with the delivery.

Reesa married Legion in January 2021, but the life they built together quickly unraveled.

Frustrated with how things keep falling through, she began her background search. After cross-checking government documents and tracking down Legion's family members, Reesa says she eventually learned that everything her ex-husband told her about himself was a lie.

He never lived in California, attended San Diego State or played arena football.

Reesa also said Legion told her he had two relatives who died of COVID, but she later learned they had died several years earlier.

But wait, there's more: She also said he lied about the number of siblings he had and even pretended to be on the phone with them whenever he was getting ready to go to work.

Reesa says bank statements he had shown her on his phone turned out to be screenshots from Google Images.

She says in one of her videos that she may never know how many lies Legion allegedly told her.

The latest: According to TMZ, Legion, whose real name is Jerome McCoy, said he's considering legal action against his ex-wife.

The bottom line: In part 50, Reesa says she sometimes asks herself "How did you let this be your story all because at the time I wanted it to be my turn?"

"Being single sucks, but being married to the wrong person is a type of hell no one should have to go through," she said.

Go deeper: Watch the series on TikTok