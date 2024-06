Republican speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Tim Moore, on Dec. 7, 2022. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore recently told Axios Charlotte "We do not want to be Atlanta with the traffic mess," when asked about the city's transportation issues. Moore told Axios, "We have to stay on top of it," adding that "Atlanta put a lot of money into ... the rapid transit that they have. It still has super low ridership."

We asked Atlanta City Hall if it wanted to respond. Here's what a spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens had to say:

"Atlanta was just chosen to host eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches — including one of the semifinals — we were named the best place to live in the country by Money magazine, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continues to receive awards year after year for world-class service, we have the highest positive fund balance in our city's history and the list goes on."

"Who is Tim Moore again?"

Your move, Moore.