Raising Cane's has opened a new Woodstock location, bringing its third restaurant to metro Atlanta. Photo: Courtesy of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Watch out, Chick-fil-A. There's some new chicken in town. Driving the news: The Louisiana-based fast food restaurant Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opened its third metro Atlanta location Tuesday in Woodstock, 30 miles away from Atlanta.

What they're saying: About 250 people waited in line for the location's grand opening, with some camping out overnight, Raising Cane's spokeswoman Hannah Henderson said.

What to expect: The Restaurant's outdoor wall features a large train mural in homage to Woodstock's railroad-town roots.

Plus: Cane's presented a $1,000 check donation to the Anna Crawford Children's Center.

💭 Wil's thought bubble: The Cane's mascot is a dog and Chick-fil-A has a cow. Is the chicken trademarked or something?