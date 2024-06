Georgia Republican lawmakers are pushing a law that could undo what advocates and election officials call a smart way to register citizens to vote. Why it matters: The measure, which the Georgia Senate could consider as early as this week, is one of several election-related bills playing to the GOP's grassroots that could make voting more difficult in the swing state.

Driving the news: Under SB 221, people would have to opt in to register to vote when they renew or obtain a driver's license.

Georgia's current system automatically enters people into the registration system unless they opt out.

The bill would also make it easier for people to challenge a voter’s registration status.

Zoom in: State Sen. Max Burns (R-Sylvania), the bill's sponsor, says he's concerned voter rolls could clog up with duplicate registrations.

"There needs to be some conscious decision of the Georgia voter saying, 'I wish to ensure I'm registered in Georgia,'" Burns said last week, according to the AJC.

Burns is also sponsoring measures to block QR codes from ballots and give the State Election Board the power to investigate the secretary of state.

The other side: Voting rights advocates consider the current "motor-voter" program a civic engagement success.

Since its launch in 2016 under then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the percentage of eligible Georgians registered to vote has jumped from 78% to 98%, according to a June 2023 report.

State election officials told the Senate's committee on ethics that the system is the "best voter list maintenance tool we have."

What they're saying: State Rep. Saira Draper (D-Atlanta) told the Senate committee that the legislation "actually undermines the goals of your bill: to make the voter rolls clean and increase voter security."

Cody Hall, the head of a pro-Kemp PAC and the governor's former spokesman, shared that sentiment, tweeting that the bill "somehow manages to both undermine voter access and election security at the same time. A uniquely terrible idea."

What's next: The Senate ethics committee approved the measure 6-5 on party lines. Now the rules committee can either hold the measure or schedule it for a vote in the full Senate.