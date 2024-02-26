Laken Riley: Slain Georgia student remembered at vigil

Share on email (opens in new window)

Students gather at Tate Plaza on Feb. 26 to pay tribute to Laken Riley, who was killed last week, along with Wyatt Banks, who died one day before. Photo: Nell Carroll/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UGA students returned to class on Monday for the first time following the killing last week on campus of 22-year-old Laken Riley. Riley, a Marietta native, was previously enrolled as a nursing student at UGA before transferring to Augusta University's Athens campus, according to her obituary.

When she wasn't working as a nanny for two young children, she was involved with her church in Woodstock, and she attended mission trips.

"Her smile was extremely infectious and spread to others everywhere she went," her obituary reads.

Laken Riley. Photo: Augusta University via AP

What they're saying: John Phillips, Laken's stepfather, said on a GoFundMe page that Riley "was an amazing daughter, sister, friend and overall person in general."

He also said they plan to use part of the money from the fundraiser to establish a scholarship in her name and promote "homicide awareness and safety for women."

"She will be missed every day, but we promise to honor her life moving forward in a very big way."

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $124,000.

The big picture: The death of Riley, who was on a morning jog when police say she was killed, reignited fears many female athletes have when they run alone, the Associated Press reports.

Riley's death compounded the grief of the UGA community; freshman student Wyatt Banks died by suicide on campus the day before Riley's killing. Both were memorialized at a vigil on Monday.

Meanwhile: The Feb. 23 arrest of Riley's accused killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, has renewed tensions over the nation's immigration policies.

Federal authorities said Ibarra is a Venezuela native who illegally crossed the border in Texas in 2022.

The latest: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called Riley's death preventable when he addressed the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce as part of a previously scheduled appearance on Monday morning, WSB-TV reports.

UGA students are seeking more protections on campus even though the university has invested $16 million into security efforts over nearly a decade, the AJC reports.

Georgia's senior Republicans are considering several still-evolving proposals, such as more stringent requirements that local governments cooperate with federal immigration authorities and stiffer penalties for illegal immigrants convicted of crimes, the AJC reports.

What's next: A visitation and funeral service for Riley will be held at Woodstock City Church on Friday.