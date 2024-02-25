Last week's killing of a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus, allegedly carried out by a man who was in the country illegally, has sparked a new debate about immigration reform among state legislators. Why it matters: Republican lawmakers say they will consider new measures after the arrest of Jose Antonio Ibarra, who is from Venezuela and not a U.S. citizen, in connection with the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement sent to Axios on Sunday that Ibarra entered the country unlawfully in 2022.

The latest: Ibarra, who authorities say lives in Athens, is in Athens-Clarke County jail after being denied bond on Saturday.

ICE said Sunday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Ibarra on Sept. 8, 2022 for crossing the border illegally near El Paso, Texas. He was paroled and released at the time for further processing, ICE said.

A year later he was arrested in New York for a separate incident, but NYPD released him before a detainer could be issued, ICE said.

On Friday, law enforcement arrested Jose's older brother, Diego, for allegedly possessing a fake green card.

The big picture: Riley's body was found on Thursday in a wooded area near Lake Herrick on UGA's campus, the AJC reported.

She was 22 and attending Augusta University's nursing program at UGA.

What they're saying: Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday pinned blame for the country's immigration policies on President Biden, and called on the White House to release immigration information about Ibarra.

Congressman Mike Collins, R-Athens, and Republican Insurance Commissioner John King, Georgia's first Hispanic statewide elected official, both called for Congress to pass reforms.

The Georgia House of Representatives would explore "ways to strengthen the security of our state, enhance public safety and act where the federal government has failed to do so," Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington said.

Atlanta Democratic state Sens. Jason Esteves and Elena Parent urged politicians not to politicize Riley's death.

They argued that congressional Republicans beholden to former President Trump are delaying a border security bill.

State of play: Kemp is scheduled to address the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce this morning at 7:30am, and GOP lawmakers plan to introduce legislation this week, according to the AJC.