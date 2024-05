Kandi Burruss at the 2024 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday. Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta'' star Kandi Burruss recently spoke with Axios' Max Millington at the People's Choice Awards, where she shared her favorite Atlanta activities for visitors to consider. Where to eat: The College Park native unsurprisingly advises folks to visit the Old Lady Gang restaurant, which she owns.

The original OLG eatery is in Castleberry Hill. You can also visit it at East Point's Camp Creek Marketplace, and inside State Farm Arena.

Burruss also said visitors should stop by her Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant off Cascade Road on Fridays for the "lit" karaoke shows.

Spring activities: Burruss said the Beltline trail near Inman Park and Piedmont Park is perfect for walking, cycling, or to just "eat and chill."

What they're saying: "If it's nighttime, then I like to go to the strip club," said the "Legs, Hips, Body" singer before laughing.