Construction begins on Silver Comet Connector

A long-awaited bike and jogging trail connecting Atlantans to the Silver Comet in Cobb County is moving ahead. Why it matters: Once complete, the Silver Comet Connector will give more people access to the popular 100-mile rail-to-trail project that stretches to Alabama.

Details: The connector’s first segment — the Woodall Rail Trail — will travel through a 10-acre forest tract starting at Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard and Elaine Avenue and will connect to a future Beltline trail.

The new path segment ends near The Works on Chattahoochee Avenue. The project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025.

Of note: The trail takes its name from a nearby creek and the former industrial railway network in the area.