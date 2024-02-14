Feb 14, 2024 - News
Construction begins on Silver Comet Connector
A long-awaited bike and jogging trail connecting Atlantans to the Silver Comet in Cobb County is moving ahead.
Why it matters: Once complete, the Silver Comet Connector will give more people access to the popular 100-mile rail-to-trail project that stretches to Alabama.
Details: The connector’s first segment — the Woodall Rail Trail — will travel through a 10-acre forest tract starting at Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard and Elaine Avenue and will connect to a future Beltline trail.
- The new path segment ends near The Works on Chattahoochee Avenue. The project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025.
Of note: The trail takes its name from a nearby creek and the former industrial railway network in the area.
- The project will include a bioswale — a vegetated ditch — to help filter pollutants from stormwater before it reaches the creek.
