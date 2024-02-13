Elton John auctioning off Buckhead penthouse art, clothes
Elton John plans to auction off more than 900 items from his Atlanta penthouse that he sold for $7 million, NBC News reports.
- Items up for bidding include expensive artwork, photographs, an entire closet full of designer clothes and a 1990 Bentley that he drove around Atlanta and the South of France.
