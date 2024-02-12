2 hours ago - Culture

Atlanta Comic Con photos: Cosplay and merchandise galore

headshot
Photo of two men in cosplay, the man to the left is wearing the armored "Hellbat" Batman suit and the man on the right is wearing the Iron Man suit.

Batman and Iron Man. Hold up, is that Bruce Wayne or Jason Todd/Red Hood/Arkham Knight? Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

✌🏾 Hey y'all, it's Wil.

The Atlanta Comic Convention this past weekend filled the Georgia World Congress Center with pop culture fans dressed as superheroes, supervillains, and everything in between.

Why it matters: Comic cons allow us to meet the creators, actors and experts behind our favorite comic books, TV shows, movies, and video games.

Here are some of my favorite moments from ATL Comic Con.

A replica of the 1967 Chevy Impala car driven in the popular action horror fantasy drama TV series "Supernatural."
This 1967 Chevy Impala replica from the "Supernatural" TV show is even filled with replica demon-hunting weapons. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
The exhibition hall was filled with replica weapons, action figures, clothing, paintings, and much more.
The exhibition hall was filled with replica weapons, action figures, clothing, paintings, and much more. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
The popular R2-D2 robot character from the Star Wars franchise.
Kudos to the creator of this functional "Star Wars" R2-D2 robot. I saw two other droids, including a mouse droid that chased me around the hall. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Cosplayers dressed as the Star Ways characters Kylo Ren and Ahsoka Tano in a lightsaber battle.
Cosplayers dressed as the Star Ways characters Kylo Ren (left) and Ahsoka Tano in a lightsaber battle. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Derek Jefferson (right) dressed as the superhero from his own comic book series, "Homeless Homeboy"
Derek Jefferson (right) dressed as the ATL-based superhero from his comic book series, "Homeless Homeboy," available on Amazon and HomelessHomeboy.com Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Man dressed in the Michael Keaton Batman suit. The cosplayer created it himself.
"I've been preparing for this," says Steven Foz. He says it took years to create this version of Michael Keaton's Batman suit. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Woman in Joker cosplay
"Lajoker" was nicer than her male counterpart in the film starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Axios's Wil Nobles and Phoenix 3000 pose with a life-sized version of the air bison Appa from "Avatar: The Last Airbender."
John Marks created a life-sized version of the air bison Appa from "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Phoenix 3000 was a big fan. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
@Igbokage's "Final "Fantasy" cosplay of the game protagonist Cloud Strife. He 3D printed the character's large buster sword within a week.
@Igbokage's cosplay of the "Final "Fantasy" video game protagonist Cloud Strife. He says it took him a week to 3D print and paint the buster sword. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
@Joey_animated's Thor cosplay
@Joey_animated's Thor cosplay shocked attendees this year. See what I did there? Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
A live demonstration of swordplay from members of the Society for Creative Anachronism, which studies and recreates pre-seventeenth century culture.
A live demonstration of swordplay from members of the Society for Creative Anachronism, which studies and recreates pre-17th century culture. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
A live demonstration of swordplay from members of the Society for Creative Anachronism, which studies and recreates pre-seventeenth century culture.
"Did somebody order some fighters?" Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Pokemon stuffed animals everywhere.
Pokémon stuffed animals everywhere. I "gotta catch 'em all." Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
An giant-sized version of the normally cat-sized of the fictional eevee fox animal from the Pokemon franchise.
On second thought... I won't catch 'em all. Sorry Pokémon folks. I don't wanna get on this Eevee's bad side. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Axios's Wil Nobles rides inside of a 360 virtual reality game system.
Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped-turned upside down. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Darryl Matthews McDaniels, also known as DMC, a founding member of the hip hop group Run-DMC.
"Comic books was the thing that gave me confidence to get on stage," said Darryl Matthews McDaniels, aka DMC, from the hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Ron Perlman (right) taking questions from the audience.
"Although I'm 74 years old, I'd do the third one," said Ron Perlman (right) when asked if he'd do a third "Hellboy" movie. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
Several people dressed in costumes wait in line for the cosplay contest.
More than 100 attendees showed out for the cosplay competition. I couldn't get to them all in one shot. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

Cosplay of the horror character "Samara" or "Sadako" from "The Ring" series.
I think "Samara" or "Sadako" from "The Ring" series was robbed and should have won the contest. By the way...Seven days. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
The "Marvin the Mandalorian" cosplay combined the "Looney Tunes" character Marvin the Martian with "The Mandalorian Star" Wars protagonist.
The "Marvin the Mandalorian" cosplay combined the "Looney Tunes" character Marvin the Martian with "The Mandalorian Star" Wars protagonist. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
The winners of the 2024 ATL Comic Con competition.
The winners of the 2024 ATL Comic Con contest. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the “shadow cast” and audience members.
This was my first time watching "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," and I did it with a popular "shadow cast" and the infamous audience members who spoke back to the screen. Highly recommended. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more