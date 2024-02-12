Atlanta Comic Con photos: Cosplay and merchandise galore

Share on email (opens in new window)

Batman and Iron Man. Hold up, is that Bruce Wayne or Jason Todd/Red Hood/Arkham Knight? Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

✌🏾 Hey y'all, it's Wil.

The Atlanta Comic Convention this past weekend filled the Georgia World Congress Center with pop culture fans dressed as superheroes, supervillains, and everything in between.

Why it matters: Comic cons allow us to meet the creators, actors and experts behind our favorite comic books, TV shows, movies, and video games.

Here are some of my favorite moments from ATL Comic Con.

This 1967 Chevy Impala replica from the "Supernatural" TV show is even filled with replica demon-hunting weapons. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

The exhibition hall was filled with replica weapons, action figures, clothing, paintings, and much more. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

Kudos to the creator of this functional "Star Wars" R2-D2 robot. I saw two other droids, including a mouse droid that chased me around the hall. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

Cosplayers dressed as the Star Ways characters Kylo Ren (left) and Ahsoka Tano in a lightsaber battle. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

Derek Jefferson (right) dressed as the ATL-based superhero from his comic book series, "Homeless Homeboy," available on Amazon and HomelessHomeboy.com Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

"I've been preparing for this," says Steven Foz. He says it took years to create this version of Michael Keaton's Batman suit. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

"Lajoker" was nicer than her male counterpart in the film starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

John Marks created a life-sized version of the air bison Appa from "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Phoenix 3000 was a big fan. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

@Igbokage's cosplay of the "Final "Fantasy" video game protagonist Cloud Strife. He says it took him a week to 3D print and paint the buster sword. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

@Joey_animated's Thor cosplay shocked attendees this year. See what I did there? Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

A live demonstration of swordplay from members of the Society for Creative Anachronism, which studies and recreates pre-17th century culture. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

"Did somebody order some fighters?" Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

Pokémon stuffed animals everywhere. I "gotta catch 'em all." Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

On second thought... I won't catch 'em all. Sorry Pokémon folks. I don't wanna get on this Eevee's bad side. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped-turned upside down. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

"Comic books was the thing that gave me confidence to get on stage," said Darryl Matthews McDaniels, aka DMC, from the hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

"Although I'm 74 years old, I'd do the third one," said Ron Perlman (right) when asked if he'd do a third "Hellboy" movie. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

More than 100 attendees showed out for the cosplay competition. I couldn't get to them all in one shot. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

I think "Samara" or "Sadako" from "The Ring" series was robbed and should have won the contest. By the way...Seven days. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

The "Marvin the Mandalorian" cosplay combined the "Looney Tunes" character Marvin the Martian with "The Mandalorian Star" Wars protagonist. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios

The winners of the 2024 ATL Comic Con contest. Photo: Wil Nobles/Axios