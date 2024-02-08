Share on email (opens in new window)

The Atlanta Ballet's production of "Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon" begins Feb. 9. Credit: Shoccara Marcus/Courtesy of the Atlanta Ballet

The weekend is coming, so let's turn up in Atlanta with these events:

⚜️ Grab your krewe and visit Colony Square for the New Orleans-esque Midtown Mardi Gras Block Party. (Friday)

Mardi Gras events are also being held at Underground Atlanta and Municipal Market. (Saturday)

🦸🏽 Assemble at the marvelous Atlanta Comic Convention at the Georgia World Congress Center. (Friday-Sunday)

👠 Catwalk to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre to watch the ballet "Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon." (Friday-Sunday)

🧙🏽 Cultivate your wizardry at Atlanta Symphony Hall's "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince" in concert. (Saturday)

🏈 Huddle at Battery Atlanta for a Super Bowl watch party. (Sunday)

More events: Check out Sober Bowl Party, Garden Bros Circus, Lunar New Year Festival, Silent Planet, Atlanta Winter Beer Festival, Float the Boat 2024, and Sweet Spot Burlesque.