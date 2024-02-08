25 mins ago - Things to Do

Atlanta weekend events: Ballet, Comic Con, Mardi Gras

headshot
Atlanta Ballet Dancers Sojung Lee, Severin Brotschul pose as the Coco Logo, and Brooke Giliam poses as its Shadow.

The Atlanta Ballet's production of "Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon" begins Feb. 9. Credit: Shoccara Marcus/Courtesy of the Atlanta Ballet

The weekend is coming, so let's turn up in Atlanta with these events:

⚜️ Grab your krewe and visit Colony Square for the New Orleans-esque Midtown Mardi Gras Block Party. (Friday)

🦸🏽 Assemble at the marvelous Atlanta Comic Convention at the Georgia World Congress Center. (Friday-Sunday)

👠 Catwalk to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre to watch the ballet "Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon." (Friday-Sunday)

🧙🏽 Cultivate your wizardry at Atlanta Symphony Hall's "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince" in concert. (Saturday)

🏈 Huddle at Battery Atlanta for a Super Bowl watch party. (Sunday)

More events: Check out Sober Bowl Party, Garden Bros Circus, Lunar New Year Festival, Silent Planet, Atlanta Winter Beer Festival, Float the Boat 2024, and Sweet Spot Burlesque.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more