Usher revises tour to start in Atlanta with one more show
Fresh off Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher's ready to return to the A — and he's changing up his tour schedule to get here sooner.
What's happening: The "Confessions" singer announced Thursday that the "Past, Present & Future" tour will still begin in Atlanta.
- But now he's planning to play three shows at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Aug. 14, 16 and 17.
- Then, he'll come back and play three more shows Oct. 17, 18 and 20.
By the numbers: That's a total of six Atlanta shows.
What they're saying: When Usher announced the first two additional shows on X Monday, he tweeted "I'm #COMINGHOME to the A-TOWN to kick it all off."
What's next: Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.
Of note: Usher has deep ties to Atlanta.
- He attended North Springs High School, signed with Atlanta-based LaFace Records as a teen and spent most of his pre-superstar days in Sandy Springs, the AJC reports.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the announcement of additional Atlanta shows.
