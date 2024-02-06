Updated 1 hour ago - Things to Do

Usher revises tour to start in Atlanta with one more show

Usher speaks during a ceremony honoring him at Las Vegas City Hall on October 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Usher during a ceremony last year at Las Vegas City Hall. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fresh off Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher's ready to return to the A — and he's changing up his tour schedule to get here sooner.

What's happening: The "Confessions" singer announced Thursday that the "Past, Present & Future" tour will still begin in Atlanta.

  • But now he's planning to play three shows at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Aug. 14, 16 and 17.
  • Then, he'll come back and play three more shows Oct. 17, 18 and 20.

By the numbers: That's a total of six Atlanta shows.

What they're saying: When Usher announced the first two additional shows on X Monday, he tweeted "​​I'm #COMINGHOME to the A-TOWN to kick it all off."

What's next: Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.

Of note: Usher has deep ties to Atlanta.

  • He attended North Springs High School, signed with Atlanta-based LaFace Records as a teen and spent most of his pre-superstar days in Sandy Springs, the AJC reports.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the announcement of additional Atlanta shows.

