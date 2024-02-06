Share on email (opens in new window)

Usher during a ceremony last year at Las Vegas City Hall. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fresh off Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher's ready to return to the A — and he's changing up his tour schedule to get here sooner. What's happening: The "Confessions" singer announced Thursday that the "Past, Present & Future" tour will still begin in Atlanta. But now he's planning to play three shows at Atlanta's State Farm Arena Aug. 14, 16 and 17.

Then, he'll come back and play three more shows Oct. 17, 18 and 20. By the numbers: That's a total of six Atlanta shows.

What they're saying: When Usher announced the first two additional shows on X Monday, he tweeted "​​I'm #COMINGHOME to the A-TOWN to kick it all off."

What's next: Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.

Of note: Usher has deep ties to Atlanta.

He attended North Springs High School, signed with Atlanta-based LaFace Records as a teen and spent most of his pre-superstar days in Sandy Springs, the AJC reports.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the announcement of additional Atlanta shows.