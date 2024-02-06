16 mins ago - Things to Do
Usher announces Atlanta stops on upcoming tour
Usher is returning to Atlanta.
What's happening: The "Confessions" singer announced Tuesday that the 24-city "USHER: Past Present Future" tour will begin in August.
- He will come to Atlanta's State Farm Arena Oct. 17 and 18.
State of play: Usher, 45, is the headliner of this year's Super Bowl halftime show.
- For the first time in NFL history, Sunday's game will broadcast in two formats, on CBS and Nickelodeon.
Of note: Usher has deep ties to Atlanta.
- He attended North Springs High School, signed with Atlanta-based LaFace Records as a teen and spent most of his pre-superstar days in Sandy Springs, the AJC reports.
What's next: Presales start today at 10am on livenation.com.
- General ticket sales begin Monday at 10am via livenation.com.
Watch this: Usher's NPR Tiny Desk concert.
