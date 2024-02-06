16 mins ago - Things to Do

Usher announces Atlanta stops on upcoming tour

Usher speaks during a ceremony honoring him at Las Vegas City Hall on October 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Usher during a ceremony at Las Vegas City Hall on October 17, 2023. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Usher is returning to Atlanta.

What's happening: The "Confessions" singer announced Tuesday that the 24-city "USHER: Past Present Future" tour will begin in August.

  • He will come to Atlanta's State Farm Arena Oct. 17 and 18.

State of play: Usher, 45, is the headliner of this year's ​Super Bowl halftime show.

  • For the first time in NFL history, Sunday's game will broadcast in two formats, on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Of note: Usher has deep ties to Atlanta.

  • He attended North Springs High School, signed with Atlanta-based LaFace Records as a teen and spent most of his pre-superstar days in Sandy Springs, the AJC reports.

What's next: Presales start today at 10am on livenation.com.

  • General ticket sales begin Monday at 10am via livenation.com.

Watch this: Usher's NPR Tiny Desk concert.

