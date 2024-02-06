Usher announces Atlanta stops on upcoming tour

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Usher during a ceremony at Las Vegas City Hall on October 17, 2023. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Usher is returning to Atlanta.

What's happening: The "Confessions" singer announced Tuesday that the 24-city "USHER: Past Present Future" tour will begin in August.

He will come to Atlanta's State Farm Arena Oct. 17 and 18.

State of play: Usher, 45, is the headliner of this year's ​Super Bowl halftime show.

For the first time in NFL history, Sunday's game will broadcast in two formats, on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Of note: Usher has deep ties to Atlanta.

He attended North Springs High School, signed with Atlanta-based LaFace Records as a teen and spent most of his pre-superstar days in Sandy Springs, the AJC reports.

What's next: Presales start today at 10am on livenation.com.

General ticket sales begin Monday at 10am via livenation.com.

Watch this: Usher's NPR Tiny Desk concert.