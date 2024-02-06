2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Inside the Dragon Ball-themed restaurant in Norcross

A life-sized statue of the "Dragon Super" character Goku at the Super Banh Mi eatery in Norcross.

Pro tip: If Goku (center) asks you to fight him, tell him you're honored, but relentlessly decline. YOU DO NOT WANT TO FIGHT GOKU. Photo: Wilborn Nobles/Axios

Hey y'all, it's Wil. Do you like anime, Vietnamese food, and boba tea? Well, I've got the perfect spot.

Driving the news: Super Banh Mi Pho caught my inner child's attention on Twitter/X, so the Axios Atlanta team recently visited this Norcross establishment.

  • Manager Richard Dang says they rebranded the restaurant last October using more than $20,000 of the co-owner's Dragon Ball swag.

Catch up quick: Anime is a style of Japanese animation for adults and children alike.

  • One of the most successful anime and manga (aka comic book) franchises is Dragon Ball, which follows Son Goku, a kindhearted martial artist who learns he's from a warmongering alien race. Goku and his friends fight villains who are after wish-granting orbs known as dragon balls.

The atmosphere: Look for DB posters outside of the restaurant at the Brook Plaza shopping center.

  • This place has DB figures, wall paintings, and a claw machine. It's pretty cool.
  • The restaurant plays Vietnamese pop and rap music at a reasonable volume.
Axios Atlanta's mascot, Phoenix 3000, sits on a table in front of a boiling pot of Vietnamese noodle soup.
"Ah, I see you're a man of culture as well," says Phoenix 3000 as he tries to taste my Vietnamese noodle soup. He might be a geek. Photo: Wilborn Nobles/Axios

The menu: Choose from several Vietnamese noodle soups, baguette sandwiches, and rice plates. They also serve teas, smoothies and coffees.

  • I ordered a boiling pot of pho dac biet, which is a noodle soup with filet steak, fat brisket, well-done brisket, flank, tendon, and tripe.
  • Kristal had egg rolls and pork banh mi. Thomas had vegetarian banh mi.

Verdict: It was fun.

  • We enjoyed our quickly served meals. I ordered with my phone, and Kristal and Thomas ordered at the counter.
  • I watched "John Wick" and the "Demon Slayer" anime as they played on the restaurant's TVs.

Favorite moment: Thomas called the life-sized Goku statue "Hadouken."

  • Hadoken is a special attack from Capcom's Street Fighter video games. It's unrelated to DB. 😅

Stop by: If you're seeking good food and a venue for your geekiness, visit Super Banh Mi Pho at 1560 Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW.

  • Hours are 10am-8pm Monday through Saturday, and 11am-8pm on Sunday.
