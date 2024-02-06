Inside the Dragon Ball-themed restaurant in Norcross
Hey y'all, it's Wil. Do you like anime, Vietnamese food, and boba tea? Well, I've got the perfect spot.
Driving the news: Super Banh Mi Pho caught my inner child's attention on Twitter/X, so the Axios Atlanta team recently visited this Norcross establishment.
- Manager Richard Dang says they rebranded the restaurant last October using more than $20,000 of the co-owner's Dragon Ball swag.
Catch up quick: Anime is a style of Japanese animation for adults and children alike.
- One of the most successful anime and manga (aka comic book) franchises is Dragon Ball, which follows Son Goku, a kindhearted martial artist who learns he's from a warmongering alien race. Goku and his friends fight villains who are after wish-granting orbs known as dragon balls.
The atmosphere: Look for DB posters outside of the restaurant at the Brook Plaza shopping center.
- This place has DB figures, wall paintings, and a claw machine. It's pretty cool.
- The restaurant plays Vietnamese pop and rap music at a reasonable volume.
The menu: Choose from several Vietnamese noodle soups, baguette sandwiches, and rice plates. They also serve teas, smoothies and coffees.
- I ordered a boiling pot of pho dac biet, which is a noodle soup with filet steak, fat brisket, well-done brisket, flank, tendon, and tripe.
- Kristal had egg rolls and pork banh mi. Thomas had vegetarian banh mi.
Verdict: It was fun.
- We enjoyed our quickly served meals. I ordered with my phone, and Kristal and Thomas ordered at the counter.
- I watched "John Wick" and the "Demon Slayer" anime as they played on the restaurant's TVs.
Favorite moment: Thomas called the life-sized Goku statue "Hadouken."
- Hadoken is a special attack from Capcom's Street Fighter video games. It's unrelated to DB. 😅
Stop by: If you're seeking good food and a venue for your geekiness, visit Super Banh Mi Pho at 1560 Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW.
- Hours are 10am-8pm Monday through Saturday, and 11am-8pm on Sunday.
