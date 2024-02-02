1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Beksa Lala serves up "unapologetically" Polish brunch and dinner

Side by side photos of Polish meals including a platter with meats, cheese, and eggs and pierogi

Photo: Courtesy of Beksa Lala

Beksa Lala is bringing kielbasa, apple pancakes and blintz to Boggs Social and Supply for a Polish pop-up brunch that will leave you feeling radość.

Why it matters: Chef Basia Piechoczek's culinary love letter to growing up in a multigenerational Polish household in New Jersey is a welcome addition to metro Atlanta's small Polish food scene.

State of plate: The roving restaurant — the name means "crybaby," a loving nickname Basia earned from her older siblings — sets up shop on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm for brunch.

Catch up quick: Piechoczek, who's worked with James Beard-nominated chef Tom Gray and J. Trent Harris of Mujo, unveiled Beksa Lala in December at Burle's Bar in the Old Fourth Ward and Bogg's shortly thereafter.

Details: The "savory and dark" Krupniok is a Silesian blood sausage with groats that's pan-fried with onion. It's served with eggs and a choice of cast-iron potatoes (with a shot of buttermilk, a classic Polish pairing) or rye bread, butter and a sliced tomato.

  • The built-for-two Kanapka breakfast platter serves up an assortment of breads, meats and cheeses to create your open-faced sandwiches (or whatever you'd like).
  • Vegan options include a buckwheat waffle topped with fresh plums, crispy buckwheat and birch syrup mousse.
  • For drinks, Piechoczek's dreamed up a beet Bloody Marysia served with a little pieróg and pickle.

Of note: Beksa will post up at Boggs for dinner this Sunday and Monday from 5pm to 9pm.

What they're saying: Beksa's drawn Polish immigrants searching for authentic food and newbies looking to broaden their palettes. "What I love about Atlanta in general is that people here are avid eaters, but they love to learn through eating," Piechoczek told Axios.

  • "The menus I'm making are not necessarily what you think you know about Polish food. It's unapologetically Polish — but I think that's the charm to it."

What's next: Check Beksa's Instagram for hours and locations. Starting Feb. 10, Piechoczek will serve dinner on Saturday nights at Burle's.

