Beksa Lala serves up "unapologetically" Polish brunch and dinner

Beksa Lala is bringing kielbasa, apple pancakes and blintz to Boggs Social and Supply for a Polish pop-up brunch that will leave you feeling radość.

Why it matters: Chef Basia Piechoczek's culinary love letter to growing up in a multigenerational Polish household in New Jersey is a welcome addition to metro Atlanta's small Polish food scene.

State of plate: The roving restaurant — the name means "crybaby," a loving nickname Basia earned from her older siblings — sets up shop on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm for brunch.

Catch up quick: Piechoczek, who's worked with James Beard-nominated chef Tom Gray and J. Trent Harris of Mujo, unveiled Beksa Lala in December at Burle's Bar in the Old Fourth Ward and Bogg's shortly thereafter.

Details: The "savory and dark" Krupniok is a Silesian blood sausage with groats that's pan-fried with onion. It's served with eggs and a choice of cast-iron potatoes (with a shot of buttermilk, a classic Polish pairing) or rye bread, butter and a sliced tomato.

The built-for-two Kanapka breakfast platter serves up an assortment of breads, meats and cheeses to create your open-faced sandwiches (or whatever you'd like).

Vegan options include a buckwheat waffle topped with fresh plums, crispy buckwheat and birch syrup mousse.

For drinks, Piechoczek's dreamed up a beet Bloody Marysia served with a little pieróg and pickle.

Of note: Beksa will post up at Boggs for dinner this Sunday and Monday from 5pm to 9pm.

What they're saying: Beksa's drawn Polish immigrants searching for authentic food and newbies looking to broaden their palettes. "What I love about Atlanta in general is that people here are avid eaters, but they love to learn through eating," Piechoczek told Axios.

"The menus I'm making are not necessarily what you think you know about Polish food. It's unapologetically Polish — but I think that's the charm to it."

What's next: Check Beksa's Instagram for hours and locations. Starting Feb. 10, Piechoczek will serve dinner on Saturday nights at Burle's.