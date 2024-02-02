29 mins ago - Music

Atlanta's concert calendar for February

India.Arie wears a bright purple and yellow wrap while singing against a blue sky background

India.Arie performs in Los Angeles in March 2022. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

February concerts in Atlanta promise rap, rock and songs you listen to after a breakup. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets.

🎤 Feb. 6: Rapper Matisyahu comes to Variety Playhouse.

🪕 Feb. 9: Country duo Muscadine Bloodline rock the Buckhead Theatre.

🎸 Feb. 9: Bluesman (and Atlanta native) Tinsley Ellis plays Eddie's Attic.

🥁 Feb. 10: Indie godfather and eternal Lemonhead Evan Dando performs at The Earl.

🎶 Feb. 16: Singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler takes the stage at The Eastern.

🎤 Feb. 18: Lil Tecca's Hvn on Earth tour comes to The Eastern.

😎 Feb. 18: India.Arie sings a "love letter" to fans at Center Stage.

👩‍🎤 Feb. 21: Singer-songwriter Madi Diaz's Weird Faith tour heads to Terminal West.

🎸 Feb. 22: Super-deep trio Blonde Redhead returns to Atlanta to perform at Terminal West.

💔 Feb. 24: The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz and more takes over State Farm Arena.

Of note: The following shows are sold out but worth scouting for tickets:

😸 Feb. 22: Beloved Atlanta rocker Cat Power sings the songs of some guy named Bob Dylan at The Eastern.

🪈 Feb. 27–29: André 3000 and his flute(s) perform three nights at Variety Playhouse.

