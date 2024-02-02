Atlanta's concert calendar for February
February concerts in Atlanta promise rap, rock and songs you listen to after a breakup. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets.
🎤 Feb. 6: Rapper Matisyahu comes to Variety Playhouse.
🪕 Feb. 9: Country duo Muscadine Bloodline rock the Buckhead Theatre.
🎸 Feb. 9: Bluesman (and Atlanta native) Tinsley Ellis plays Eddie's Attic.
🥁 Feb. 10: Indie godfather and eternal Lemonhead Evan Dando performs at The Earl.
🎶 Feb. 16: Singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler takes the stage at The Eastern.
🎤 Feb. 18: Lil Tecca's Hvn on Earth tour comes to The Eastern.
😎 Feb. 18: India.Arie sings a "love letter" to fans at Center Stage.
👩🎤 Feb. 21: Singer-songwriter Madi Diaz's Weird Faith tour heads to Terminal West.
🎸 Feb. 22: Super-deep trio Blonde Redhead returns to Atlanta to perform at Terminal West.
💔 Feb. 24: The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz and more takes over State Farm Arena.
Of note: The following shows are sold out but worth scouting for tickets:
😸 Feb. 22: Beloved Atlanta rocker Cat Power sings the songs of some guy named Bob Dylan at The Eastern.
Feb. 27–29: André 3000 and his flute(s) perform three nights at Variety Playhouse.
