Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Georgia lawmakers want to make cockfighting, a blood sport banned in the United States but still practiced under the radar, a more serious crime.

Why it matters: Georgia is the only state that doesn't have a law that specifically addresses cockfighting, Jessica Rock, the state's animal crimes resource prosecutor, told Axios.

State prosecutors have traditionally charged cockfighting organizers and participants with animal cruelty or commercial gambling, which are misdemeanors.

Driving the news: State Sen. Chuck Payne (R-Dalton) is reviving bipartisan legislation that failed in 2022 that would make cockfighting a felony on par with dogfighting and punishable with up to five years in prison.

People who bring minors to cockfighting events could be charged with a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature. Repeat violations would carry a felony charge.

Those convicted of cockfighting could be banned from owning or controlling the animals unless their job required working with them, like a poultry worker.

Details: Cockfighting pits two roosters in a ring with blades or gaffs tied to their feet. Organizers encourage the birds to fight to the death.

In some parts of the world, including the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the event is considered a cultural tradition, albeit controversial.

Zoom in: Law enforcement continues to uncover clandestine rings organizing derbies on private property in Georgia. In addition, officials say, cockfighting "offers a pathway" to other serious crimes.

In June 2020, local, state and federal officers raided a South Georgia operation and found more than 800 roosters, illegal firearms and drugs, and a "fighting ring, management office, concession stand and stadium bleachers for spectators."

The lack of serious charges attracts spectators and owners of fighting roosters to Georgia from other states, which could bring associated criminal activity and spread the risk of poultry disease in the state, Rock said.

Yes, but: During a committee hearing last week, state Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Tucker, questioned why the legislation didn't include other forms of animal fighting.

"We tried all the animals in 2008 when we did dogfighting, and there was a lot of pushback," said Payne, who did not respond to Axios' request for comment. "I believe you win football games three yards at a time; so that's what we're doing."

What's next: The legislation awaits a vote in the Senate before heading to the House.