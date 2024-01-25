Atlanta Falcons to hire Raheem Morris as head coach
A familiar face is back to lead the Atlanta Falcons as their next head coach.
Driving the news: The Falcons plan to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Why it matters: It marks the end of a widespread, but quick search for the 19th head coach in franchise history. Atlanta interviewed 14 candidates.
Zoom in: Morris spent six years in the Falcons organization from 2015-2020 serving in numerous roles including assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and defensive coordinator.
- During the 2020 season, he was named interim head coach after the Falcons fired Dan Quinn. Morris went 4-7 over the final 11 games of the season.
Between the lines: Morris brings an overall 21-38 record to Atlanta. He spent time as the head coach of the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, recording just one winning season and never making the playoffs.
Yes, but: In 2022, he won a Super Bowl with the Rams and now brings championship experience back to Atlanta.
What's next: With one major hire out of the way, now the Falcons need to find their future quarterback. Hiring Morris before the offseason gets underway signals he will play a role in either drafting, trading for, or signing the team's next signal caller.
What we're watching: How quickly Morris can lead this team back to the playoffs. The Falcons are coming off their third consecutive 7-10 season and will have the 8th pick in the NFL Draft once again.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.