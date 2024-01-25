Raheem Morris during his first stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

A familiar face is back to lead the Atlanta Falcons as their next head coach.

Driving the news: The Falcons plan to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Why it matters: It marks the end of a widespread, but quick search for the 19th head coach in franchise history. Atlanta interviewed 14 candidates.

Zoom in: Morris spent six years in the Falcons organization from 2015-2020 serving in numerous roles including assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and defensive coordinator.

During the 2020 season, he was named interim head coach after the Falcons fired Dan Quinn. Morris went 4-7 over the final 11 games of the season.

Between the lines: Morris brings an overall 21-38 record to Atlanta. He spent time as the head coach of the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11, recording just one winning season and never making the playoffs.

Yes, but: In 2022, he won a Super Bowl with the Rams and now brings championship experience back to Atlanta.

What's next: With one major hire out of the way, now the Falcons need to find their future quarterback. Hiring Morris before the offseason gets underway signals he will play a role in either drafting, trading for, or signing the team's next signal caller.

What we're watching: How quickly Morris can lead this team back to the playoffs. The Falcons are coming off their third consecutive 7-10 season and will have the 8th pick in the NFL Draft once again.