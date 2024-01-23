1 hour ago - Sports

Uga X, the English bulldog that rallied football fans to victory, has died

headshot
A leashed bulldog wearing a red jersey walks along a football field sideline

Uga X walks the sideline during a 2021 game against Charleston Southern. Photo: Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Uga X, the four-legged mascot that rallied UGA football fans to two national championships, seven big-time bowl games and a stunning victory streak, has died. The Damn Good Dawg was 10 years old.

Why it matters: The dogs who are bestowed with official mascot status are considered royalty in the kingdom that is UGA football.

Details: The English bulldog known as Que — he was collared and crowned Uga during a 2015 game against Georgia Southern — died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, according to the UGA athletics department.

  • He retired after the 2021 season and was succeeded by Boom, who took on the name Uga XI.

What they're saying: "He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg," the UGA athletics department posted in a message on X.

Of note: The Uga tradition began in the mid-1950s under Frank and Cecilia Seiler, which the family continues nearly seven decades later.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more