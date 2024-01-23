Uga X walks the sideline during a 2021 game against Charleston Southern. Photo: Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Uga X, the four-legged mascot that rallied UGA football fans to two national championships, seven big-time bowl games and a stunning victory streak, has died. The Damn Good Dawg was 10 years old.

Why it matters: The dogs who are bestowed with official mascot status are considered royalty in the kingdom that is UGA football.

Details: The English bulldog known as Que — he was collared and crowned Uga during a 2015 game against Georgia Southern — died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, according to the UGA athletics department.

He retired after the 2021 season and was succeeded by Boom, who took on the name Uga XI.

What they're saying: "He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg," the UGA athletics department posted in a message on X.

Of note: The Uga tradition began in the mid-1950s under Frank and Cecilia Seiler, which the family continues nearly seven decades later.