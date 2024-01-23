Uga X, the English bulldog that rallied football fans to victory, has died
Uga X, the four-legged mascot that rallied UGA football fans to two national championships, seven big-time bowl games and a stunning victory streak, has died. The Damn Good Dawg was 10 years old.
Why it matters: The dogs who are bestowed with official mascot status are considered royalty in the kingdom that is UGA football.
Details: The English bulldog known as Que — he was collared and crowned Uga during a 2015 game against Georgia Southern — died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, according to the UGA athletics department.
- He retired after the 2021 season and was succeeded by Boom, who took on the name Uga XI.
What they're saying: "He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg," the UGA athletics department posted in a message on X.
Of note: The Uga tradition began in the mid-1950s under Frank and Cecilia Seiler, which the family continues nearly seven decades later.
