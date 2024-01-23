Atlanta considering new permit law for smaller homes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Your dream downsized home could be harder to build under a new zoning ordinance making its way through the Atlanta City Council.

What's happening: City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet is sponsoring legislation to require property owners to obtain a special permit to build a detached single-family dwelling with fewer than 750 square feet.

Opponents of the ordinance say it would effectively ban homes of that size.

Why it matters: Advocates and elected officials say cities need to build more housing — all kinds, from smaller homes to skyscraper apartments — to combat an increasing affordability crisis.

Details: Overstreet, who chairs the zoning committee, told Axios in an email that the legislation is only intended to preserve the character of Atlanta's neighborhoods.

She added this wouldn't apply to accessory dwelling units, or the granny flats in people's backyards.

"The legislation prohibits nothing. It doesn't hamper growth in any way," she told Axios.

The other side: Yes In My Backyard (YIMBY) advocacy group Abundant Housing Atlanta argues the proposal would add extra hurdles and months to the approval process, discouraging property owners and developers.

The nonprofit also said small homes offer affordability, and they questioned why policymakers are not proposing this extra hoop for mansions.

What's next: Atlanta's Zoning Review Board is set to hold a public hearing on March 7 or March 14.