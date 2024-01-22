Atlanta's can't-miss events of 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Pull out your calendars, dear reader. We're making plans.

Why it matters: To live in Atlanta is to be embarrassed with options to gather with friends and strangers in public.

🎞️ Atlanta Jewish Film Festival: World War II drama "Irena's Vow" and courtroom drama "The Goldman Case," plus a tribute to Gene Wilder, are among the dozens that are screening. (Feb. 13–March 7)

🌸 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival: Barenaked Ladies and Live headline the city's annual music party. Past acts include Hanson and Band of Horses. (March 23–24)

🧵 Dogwood Festival: The grande dame of Atlanta's arts, music and food festivals draws attendees across metro Atlanta to shop, hang out and meander. (April 12–14)

🎉 Inman Park Festival: The king of the old-school, in-town neighborhood parties has a can't-miss, low-key parade. (April 27–28)

Additional must-visit community fests: Kirkwood's Spring Fling (May 18) and Grant Park's Summer Shade (Aug. 24–25).

🥁 Shaky Knees: Noah Kahan, Weezer and Foo Fighters headline the heavyweight music festival. (May 3–5)

🥳 Sweet Auburn Festival: One of the city's most historic and storied streets shuts down for bands, food and more. (May 11–12)

🎸 The Rolling Stones: The legendary band, now in its sixth decade touring, comes to Mercedes-Benz. (June 7)

✊🏾 Juneteenth: Celebrate and commemorate the official emancipation of enslaved people in the United States with six stages of music, food and community. (June 14–16)

🏃 AJC Peachtree Road Race: Roughly 60,000 runners pound the city's most famous thoroughfare in the beloved 10k. (July 4)

🤖 Dragon Con: The Southeast's largest sci-fi and fantasy festival fills Downtown with costumed crowds. (Aug. 29–Sept. 2)

Pro tip: The parade is incredible. So is watching hobbits drink Mai Tais at Trader Vic's.

🍷 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: Tasty dishes and drinks outside during one of Atlanta's best months. (Sept. 13–15)

🏳️‍🌈 Pride: The citywide celebration of Atlanta's LGBTQ communities will take over Piedmont Park. (Oct. 12–13)

🎤 Oakhurst Porchfest: One family-friendly festival consumes roughly 90% of metro Atlanta's craft beer supply in a single weekend (Oct. 19)

👻 Little Five Points Parade: Scary floats designed with love, humor and creative horror. (Oct. 19–20)

What we're watching: Some events like Music Midtown, Atlanta Jazz Festival, East Atlanta Strut, Out on Film, and Chomp and Stomp haven't yet announced 2024 dates.