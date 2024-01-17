King Claw seeks reign over Morrow’s seafood scene

I can't say enough about how good the seafood is at King Claw. That said, I prefer their sangrias over their fishbowl cocktails. But I might enjoy the cocktail options that don't feature Red Bull as an ingredient. Photo: Wilborn Nobles/Axios

Wilborn here. I'm interested in finding hidden gems, a la Keith Lee style if you will, in Georgia's residential locales — but most folks say you're SOL to find a good option for late-night food in Morrow, for instance.

King Claw, enter stage right.

This small restaurant chain opened two years ago in the Shoppes at Morrow Station where Joe's Crab Shack used to be.

The atmosphere: The building's exterior still has the Crab Shack aesthetic but its lack of a beachside view and oceanic memorabilia gives the place its own charm.

We went twice, once at 11pm Saturday and again on a Thursday karaoke night.

We always encountered a small but chill crowd, as well as the smell of seasoning and garlic butter to get you in the mood for seafood.

The menu: The lunch and dinner menus offer "Viet-Cajun" seafood that's popular in Louisiana and Texas, but it's also on the West Coast and cities east of the Mississippi.

Shoutout to King Claw for not playing music at a super loud volume. Also, thank you for playing something other than only sports on your bar TVs. Photo: Wilborn Nobles/Axios

What we ate: I ordered a seafood boil with green and black mussels, crawfish, sausage, clams, and a lobster tail. My girlfriend ordered the mussels, two boiled eggs, and snow crabs.

We ordered the second-highest spice level available, aka "hot," with all the seasonings — lemon pepper, garlic butter, and Cajun. Potatoes and corn were included in the boil.

We also ordered the "anaconda" fishbowl cocktail.

Of note: King Claw also has locations in Albany, Columbus, Thomasville, Rome, and Waycross. According to its website, a Douglas location is coming soon.

Outside of Georgia, they have one restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Verdict: The food was good, the staff was attentive and the music wasn't overbearing.

The seasoning was hot enough to make my girlfriend take off her glasses. But it wasn't too hot to the point where my sinuses went berserk.

We weren't fond of the fishbowl drink, but in all fairness, I dislike Red Bull, which is one of the ingredients for the "anaconda."

They also played "Hell's Kitchen" on TV, which is great, but it was sadly the episode where Dahmere was eliminated.

Stop by: King Claw is located at 1965 Mt Zion Rd. Hours are noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10pm Sunday and Monday through Thursday.