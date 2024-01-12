Share on email (opens in new window)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in February 1963. Seated at the table (right) is civil rights leader the Rev. Ralph Abernathy Sr. Photo: Ernst Haas/Getty Images

America annually honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., born Jan. 15, 1929, on the third Monday of January.

Metro Atlanta has several events this month to commemorate King's life.

King Center: The nonprofit organization devoted to King's social justice efforts has held several virtual events leading up to its in-person events for Saturday and Monday.

Youth activists will join this 10am virtual event for a panel discussion, performances, group exercises, and video presentations focused on problem-solving through nonviolence. It will be livestreamed on Facebook, X and YouTube. (Friday)

K-12 educators and students together will participate in a "teach-in" with lesson plans focused on equality. (Friday)

The King Center's Community Awards event honors people and groups that provide a service to the community "in the tradition" of King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, according to the nonprofit. This year's event has an afterparty featuring Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. This will take place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and will be livestreamed. (Saturday)

Ebenezer Baptist Church: This ceremony is a nondenominational church service that will be open to the public. Seating is limited, but it will be livestreamed on the King Center website, Fox 5, and Facebook. (Monday)

Of note: Ebenezer Baptist Church is where King was baptized. He was also ordained as a minister at Ebenezer before he became its co-pastor with his father.

MLK March: Visit the corner of Peachtree Street and Baker Street at 1:45pm to join a march that will end with a rally in front of the King Center. Check out the last page of the King Center's events list for more details. (Monday)

Community Service Project: This community service event is a donation drive where volunteers will sort donations and assemble care kits for the homeless at The King Center. People can donate via Amazon or by purchasing items and dropping them off donations 11am–3pm.

Visit the King website for more information. (Monday)

MLK Supper: Local leaders at the corporate and community level will gather at this dinner to discuss "Challenging the Status Quo." (Sunday)

Hosea Helps: This nonprofit is hosting two service events that require volunteers to register first. (Monday)

A drive-thru event offering free, fresh produce to families.

Health screenings in partnership with the Grady Health System.

Morehouse College: Morehouse is hosting several events this month to honor King's historic push for social justice (Monday–Jan. 29).

Of note: King enrolled in this HBCU as an early-admission student in 1944 at age 15.

Atlanta History Center: This free event features civil rights-themed trivia, crafts, panels and activities for children from 10am–4pm. (Monday)

MLK Parade: Head to the Gwinnett Justice & Administration Building in Lawrenceville at 11am ahead of the noon parade dedicated to King. (Monday)

MLK Day Game: This 3:30pm NBA game features the Atlanta Hawks against the San Antonio Spurs at the State Farm Arena. (Monday)

MLK Day 5K: First Baptist Church of Doraville is hosting a 9am walk/run with a 3.1-mile drumline all along the race course on New Peachtree Road. (Monday)

AmeriCorps: Team up with the government to find ways to give back to your immediate community for MLK Day. (Monday–Jan. 31)