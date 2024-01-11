1 hour ago - News

COVID-19 and flu cases in Georgia are rising sharply

A chart of weekly emergency department visits in Georgia related to RSV, flu and Covid, with most indicators rising sharply

Chart: Georgia Department of Public Health

COVID-19 and flu activity in Georgia are rising sharply, Georgia Department of Public Health officials say.

Yes, but: The number of new cases of RSV, which is particularly dangerous for infants under 6 months, is "stabilizing," state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during this week's department board meeting.

Zoom in: Flu cases more than doubled in December and the number of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are up 50%, 75% and 10%, Capitol Beat reports.

  • Numbers are still below levels reported during the pandemic, Drenzek said.

Of note: Young people made up the largest segment of emergency department visits for respiratory illness in recent weeks, Drenzek said.

Be smart: The recent booster appears to be effective against the new COVID variant, she said — and it's not too late for a flu vaccine.

Watch Drenzek's presentation

