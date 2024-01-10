Cobb County officials say they plan to appeal a ruling that says it was unconstitutional for the Board of Commissioners to redraw their own district boundaries.

Driving the news: Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris' ruling was a blow to the county, which argued that the Georgia Constitution's Home Rule powers give them the authority over redistricting.

The Home Rule provision grants cities and counties the ability to enact certain laws without the General Assembly's approval.

Critics of Cobb County's decision say only the state legislature can redraw district lines for county commissions and local boards of education.

What they're saying: County Attorney Bill Rowling said in a statement that Cobb respects Harris' ruling but will appeal the decision to the Georgia Supreme Court.

"The county has already filed its notice of appeal and looks forward to making our case during the process ahead," he said.

The other side: Ray Smith III, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, told Axios that Harris "made the right ruling."

"My clients are thrilled, and we intend to vigorously oppose the appeal and believe that the Supreme Court is going to uphold Georgia law," he said.

Catch up quick: Cobb County's unprecedented move stems from the 2022 legislative session when the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed H.B. 1154, the redrawn commission district map that moved incumbent Democrat Jerica Richardson into the same district as JoAnn Birrell, her Republican counterpart.

After that map was signed into law, the commission invoked the Home Rule argument and replaced the legislature-approved map with its own version.