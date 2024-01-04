Clayton County Tennis Center closes for renovation amid pickleball push
The Clayton County Tennis Center is closing this week to undergo a $600,000 reconstruction project that includes 6 new pickleball courts.
Why it matters: The task is expected to address long-needed updates while meeting Georgia's growing pickleball demand, according to the county.
- Clayton County Parks and Recreation and the Atlanta Tennis Group, which manages the center, announced Tuesday that the closure falls within the county's $1.5 million tennis reconstruction initiative.
What they're saying: Tracey Nicole Austin, the Clayton County Tennis Center's director of racquet sports and principal of Atlanta Tennis Group, said in a statement that the center will reopen in May.
- The center is also still accepting tournament bookings, special event reservations, league registrations, summer camp applicants and membership applications, according to the release.
State of play: Atlanta Tennis said it will maintain its 2024 tournament schedule at other locations throughout the state, but they have yet to be announced.
- Clayton County said the center will be unable to accommodate high schools during the Spring 2024 varsity season, as well as its high school regional tournament schedule.
- The county also said local league teams will need to find new locations from January through April.
What's next: Atlanta Tennis Group said it's planning to serve Clayton residents at alternative locations until the project is complete.
- Winter and spring programming will be provided by coaches at other courts throughout the county.
- Registration for Clayton's tennis and pickleball summer camp will still begin this month, with the first camp day on June 3.
