Clayton County Tennis Center closes for renovation amid pickleball push

The Clayton County Tennis Center is closing this week to undergo a $600,000 reconstruction project that includes 6 new pickleball courts. Why it matters: The task is expected to address long-needed updates while meeting Georgia's growing pickleball demand, according to the county.

Clayton County Parks and Recreation and the Atlanta Tennis Group, which manages the center, announced Tuesday that the closure falls within the county's $1.5 million tennis reconstruction initiative.

What they're saying: Tracey Nicole Austin, the Clayton County Tennis Center's director of racquet sports and principal of Atlanta Tennis Group, said in a statement that the center will reopen in May.

The center is also still accepting tournament bookings, special event reservations, league registrations, summer camp applicants and membership applications, according to the release.

State of play: Atlanta Tennis said it will maintain its 2024 tournament schedule at other locations throughout the state, but they have yet to be announced.

Clayton County said the center will be unable to accommodate high schools during the Spring 2024 varsity season, as well as its high school regional tournament schedule.

The county also said local league teams will need to find new locations from January through April.

What's next: Atlanta Tennis Group said it's planning to serve Clayton residents at alternative locations until the project is complete.