Everyone needs a break from leaning into hurricane winds or standing in rising seawater. Here's how the Atlanta-based Weather Channel's mega-meteorologist Jim Cantore would spend his best day. Catch up quick: Cantore normally wakes up at 3:15am, so today he's sleeping in until 8. The Connecticut native is skipping the regular morning workout and grabbing breakfast at Another Broken Egg Cafe, a favorite spot not far from his Smyrna home.

Details: Next we head to Truist Park, where Cantore and friends will watch the Braves play a "businessman's special" — a weekday afternoon game — and enjoy an adult beverage and pulled pork.

"That'll fill me up and help absorb all the other stuff," he said.

What's next: Fast forward to Christmastime, Cantore said. "It's cool. The leaves are off the trees now, and you come down to the Atlanta Botanical Garden" to enjoy the dazzling light display illuminating the woods.

Of note: If Cantore's feeling like getting his heart rate up — "On a perfect day you forego those kinds of things" — he and his sister will hike up Kennesaw Mountain with her dog, Trout.

Be smart: To treat himself, Cantore will make his annual visit to Steve Nuttall of Lugene Opticians in Buckhead to refresh his prescription eyewear and sunglasses.

"He always likes to pick out the perfect [frames]. 'Jim, this is you. I see you in this.' He's my go-to in terms of someone who's been here for 37, 38 years."

Nighttime: For dinner, he's meeting friends at the Blue Ridge Grill in Buckhead.

"The valet guys know you. [They say] 'thanks for coming back,'" he said. "Sometimes I'll go in and get a drink at the bar. You go in that little backroom if you don't have your table ready. You get excellent service every time. I've never had a bad day at the Blue Ridge Grill."

Late night: "Given the fact that I usually get up at 3am, I'm usually the first to go home. Sometimes you get that second wind and you just have this little hunger after being out for a while and nothing, nothing beats a bite of Fellini's pizza."