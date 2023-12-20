🎊 New Year’s Eve parties in Atlanta

Share on email (opens in new window)

We've got you covered for the last night of 2023.

What's happening: New Year's Eve parties, everywhere. Here's where you can go to celebrate the end of this year and the start of a new one.

🎆 Underground Atlanta will be fully open with several events: the NYE Peach Fest, Pigalle Theater's Masquerade Party, the Noche De Verano Sin Ti Reggaetón-Ton-Ton, and so much more.

They're also hosting a midnight countdown and fireworks show free to the public.

🍸 Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall is hosting its 8th Annual Do Nuthin' New Year's Eve Party. Covers are $10 in advance and $20 at the door.

🥂 Ranger Station, the cocktail bar above Ladybird, is also hosting a New Year's Eve Bash.

🍶 The O-Ku Westside restaurant will be celebrating NYE with a DJ, sparkling sake, and special nigiri pairings.

🍷 Indaco on the Eastside Beltline is extending its hours from 5pm to midnight and will offer a complimentary Champagne toast.

⚾ The Battery Atlanta will ring in 2023 with its annual New Year's Eve Bash, featuring an early countdown geared towards families, and a traditional late-night show leading into the New Year.

🕹️ Your 3rd Spot is hosting a "Written in the Stars" Zodiac New Year's event with specialty drinks, late-night food offerings, unlimited gaming, and live entertainment with a balloon drop at midnight.

🎤 NYE concerts: Widespread Panic at the Fox Theatre. STS9 at The Eastern. Upchuck at The Earl. Com Truise and Jonah Cruzz at Variety Playhouse.

🏨 Hilton Atlanta Northeast is hosting its 15th Annual New Year's Eve Carnival Dinner & Latin dance party.

🧘 Find serenity ahead of 2024 at Distillery of Modern Art's New Year's Eve yoga class.

🎯 Ring in 2024 with darts and drinks at Flight Club.

🌆 Skyline Park at Ponce City Market is hosting its annual Noon Year's Eve celebration for families that don't wanna stay until midnight.

🏈 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: OK, this isn't a NYE event, but it's still good. Ole Miss will face Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 56th-annual game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at noon.

👉🏽 Worthy of your time: Carol Carter at Discover Atlanta also created a great list of NYE events for adults and kids.