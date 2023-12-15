Data: Replica; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Forsyth County is one of the country's hotspots for electric vehicle use.

Driving the news: The north metro county saw an estimated 886 electric vehicle miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of this year.

That's nearly four times the national average and in the top 25 nationwide, according to data from Replica shared with Axios.

Why it matters: EVs play a key role in efforts to reduce carbon emissions in Georgia.

Yes, but: Right now most EV use in Georgia is concentrated in areas with more access to charging stations, as well as higher-income households that can more easily afford the electric car premium.

How it works: Replica's data is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.

Zoom out: Forsyth is one of the three counties outside of Colorado and California to make the top 25 EV miles traveled list. Marin County in California took the crown among large U.S. counties at 1,942.

Zoom in: Georgia's fast becoming an EV production magnet, and better EV infrastructure is on the way.

Mercedes-Benz recently rolled out its first-ever swanky "charging lounge" at its U.S. headquarters in Sandy Springs. The carmaker and several others are also partnering on a separate new charging network.

Be smart: 76% of metro Atlanta's EV charging infrastructure is within a one-mile buffer of a major expressway, according to an August 2023 analysis by the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Zoom out: Much of the country's electric vehicle (EV) use is concentrated in the "four corners" of California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and the Southeast.

The bottom line: The story this map tells? The electric car revolution is happening — it's just unevenly distributed.