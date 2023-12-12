Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

World leaders have met for the past week in Dubai for COP28, the international climate change summit to broker agreements on lowering global-warming emissions.

While Georgia recently made progress in its emissions reductions, its old playbook will only go so far, a Georgia Tech climate research tells Axios.

Driving the news: U.S. Energy Information Administration data show Georgia's carbon emissions dropped 14% between 2016 and 2021.

But the agency found overall CO2 levels in the state increased 69% from 1970 to 2021 across all sectors — homes, businesses and transportation.

Why it matters: The state is seeing the impacts of climate change in many ways, from higher temperatures in Atlanta and north Georgia to rising sea levels on the coast.

State of play: Georgia is working on its first-ever climate plan thanks to a federal grant, the AJC reported in July. The Atlanta Regional Commission is also creating an emissions-reduction roadmap for the metro area.

City Hall is 13% of the way toward its goal of running all of Atlanta on clean energy by 2035.

Flashback: In May, a collaboration between Georgia Tech and other universities called Drawdown calculated that per person greenhouse gas emissions dropped 8% from 2017 to 2021.

What they're saying: William Drummond, a Georgia Tech professor who created Drawdown's emissions tracker, tells Axios that the state's reductions since 2005 came largely from Georgia Power swapping out carbon-spewing coal plants with natural gas.

Those reductions "can only run for so long, until there's little or no coal left to be substituted," he says.

What we're watching: Drummond says the state could make "dramatic progress toward net-zero by doing everything possible to maximize our solar resources" while reducing reliance on fossil fuels for electricity.

Possible future strategies he cited:

Building more solar farms

Removing transmission bottlenecks to deliver solar energy from South Georgia

Making it easier and more cost-efficient for people to use solar power in their homes and communities

Capping landfills and burning off their methane to generate electricity

Boosting energy efficiency in buildings by weatherizing and encouraging more efficient heating and power systems

Reality check: Transportation remains Georgia's largest source of emissions.

Between 2017 and 2021, emissions from cars, pick-up trucks and SUVs did not change at all, Marilyn Brown, professor of sustainable systems at Georgia Tech, told Axios in a prior interview.

Go deeper with the AJC: What to expect from the state's climate plan