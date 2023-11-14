Sozou, a contemporary Japanese culinary concept led by former Umi chef Fuyuhiko Ito, will open in November 2024 at Spring Quarter, a mixed-use development under construction by Portman Holdings in Midtown.

Details: The restaurant will open on the ground floor of a new office tower at 1020 Spring St.

A second concept, Omakase by Ito, will be on the eighth-floor rooftop and will offer seasonal dishes for exclusive guests.

Spring Quarter will also include a 370-unit residential tower adjacent to the historic H.M. Patterson Home and Gardens.

What's next: Portman aims to complete the development by the third quarter of 2024.