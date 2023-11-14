Nov 14, 2023 - News

Rendering: Sozou and Omakase by Ito

headshot
A rendering of people gathering at a rooftop restaurant with a skyline view of Midtown Atlanta

A rendering of chef Fuyuhiko Ito's rooftop concept in Portman Holding's Spring Quarter. Sozou will operate on the ground floor of the new office tower. Rendering: Portman Holdings

Sozou, a contemporary Japanese culinary concept led by former Umi chef Fuyuhiko Ito, will open in November 2024 at Spring Quarter, a mixed-use development under construction by Portman Holdings in Midtown.

Details: The restaurant will open on the ground floor of a new office tower at 1020 Spring St.

  • A second concept, Omakase by Ito, will be on the eighth-floor rooftop and will offer seasonal dishes for exclusive guests.
  • Spring Quarter will also include a 370-unit residential tower adjacent to the historic H.M. Patterson Home and Gardens.

What's next: Portman aims to complete the development by the third quarter of 2024.

