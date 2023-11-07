Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tuesday is Election Day in Atlanta, and voters will decide who will represent them in five Board of Education districts.

Driving the news: Precincts are open from 7am to 7pm for voters to cast ballots for candidates running in Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

Why it matters: Board of Education members are responsible for hiring and firing the Atlanta Public Schools superintendent. The board also approves the system's annual operating budget and implements policies.

Of note: City and county elections are also taking place in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.

Be smart: You can find your polling place, and view a sample ballot at the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page.