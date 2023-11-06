Share on email (opens in new window)

Lauryn Hill of The Fugees performs during the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" Tour at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 26, 2023, in Toronto. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

We're about three weeks away from some Thanksgiving greens, beans, and potatoes, but we also have several fun concerts to look forward to.

Here's a roundup of some music acts coming this month to Atlanta.

🤎 Lauryn Hill and the Fugees will be in Atlanta on Nov. 27 at the State Farm Arena. Tickets for the upper rows are starting at $80.

🎙️ Lil Uzi Vert is performing at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Nov. 6.

👨🏿‍🎤Homegrown rapper Lil Yachty is also performing at Coca-Cola Roxy on Nov. 8.

🎤 Congolese singer Gims will be at the Buckhead Theatre on Nov. 6.

🔥 Sexyy Red is bringing the heat at The Dome on Nov. 11. She's also performing at Buckhead Theatre on Nov. 14.

🥁 Tech N9ne and Hollywood Undead will be performing at the Tabernacle on Nov. 14.

🤠 Travis Tritt takes the stage at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 17.

🐄 Doja Cat is bringing the party to the State Farm Arena on Nov. 19.

🎸 Wolfmother is going to rock out at The Eastern on Nov. 19.

✝️ Red will be at The Masquerade on Nov. 19.

👩🏾 Monaleo is turning up at The Masquerade on Nov. 20.

🤘🏿 Travis Scott is turning up at the State Farm Arena on Nov. 25.

👸🏼 Are you a Barbie Girl? If so, you better show up for Aqua at Buckhead Theatre on Nov. 27.

🎵 Wizkid is performing at the State Farm Arena on Nov. 28.