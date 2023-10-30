The cost to attend a Hawks game creeps up

Trae Young, No. 11 of the Atlanta Hawks, dribbles the ball past Terry Rozier, No. 3 of the Charlotte Hornets, during the first half of a basketball game at Spectrum Center on Oct. 25. Photo: David Jensen/Getty Images

Attending an NBA game could cost you more this year.

Why it matters: A family of four will spend, on average, $204.26 at an Atlanta Hawks game this season for four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

That's up from $190.58 during the 2022-23 season.

By the numbers: Atlanta's total is cheaper than the average cost across the league: $304.64.

Zoom out: New York Knicks' games are the priciest this winter at $745.18, while the Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least at $158.72, according to Bookies.com.

What they did: Bookies.com calculated the totals using the cheapest available ticket for home games in December and January on Ticketmaster.

No Lakers road games or Christmas Day games are included to avoid a skewed average.

The Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Milwaukee Bucks game on Jan. 31 is also omitted due to the highly anticipated return of Damian Lillard.

What's next: The Hawks play the Timberwolves at 7:30pm on Monday at State Farm Arena.