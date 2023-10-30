The cost to attend a Hawks game creeps up
Attending an NBA game could cost you more this year.
Why it matters: A family of four will spend, on average, $204.26 at an Atlanta Hawks game this season for four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.
- That's up from $190.58 during the 2022-23 season.
By the numbers: Atlanta's total is cheaper than the average cost across the league: $304.64.
Zoom out: New York Knicks' games are the priciest this winter at $745.18, while the Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least at $158.72, according to Bookies.com.
What they did: Bookies.com calculated the totals using the cheapest available ticket for home games in December and January on Ticketmaster.
- No Lakers road games or Christmas Day games are included to avoid a skewed average.
- The Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Milwaukee Bucks game on Jan. 31 is also omitted due to the highly anticipated return of Damian Lillard.
What's next: The Hawks play the Timberwolves at 7:30pm on Monday at State Farm Arena.
- Tickets are available starting at $16.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.