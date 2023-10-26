Oct 26, 2023 - News
RIP, Dexter the Cabbagetown cat
Dexter, the street cat who more than 10 years ago hopped on a prominent perch outside Little's Food Store in Cabbagetown and decided to stay, has died.
Zoom in: The resident outdoor feline of Carroll Street won the hearts of neighbors and visitors and became one of those familiar and comforting neighborhood presences that define the places and periods of our lives.
What they're feeling: One admirer named Mike sitting outside Little's yesterday showed Axios the tribute he wrote on the brown bag hiding his canned drink.
- "Rest in peace, Dexter. You were a cat but you were also my dawg!"
