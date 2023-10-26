A group of people leave flowers and pay tribute to Dexter at his famous perch — a Creative Loafing bin — outside Little's Food Store. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

Dexter, the street cat who more than 10 years ago hopped on a prominent perch outside Little's Food Store in Cabbagetown and decided to stay, has died.

Zoom in: The resident outdoor feline of Carroll Street won the hearts of neighbors and visitors and became one of those familiar and comforting neighborhood presences that define the places and periods of our lives.

What they're feeling: One admirer named Mike sitting outside Little's yesterday showed Axios the tribute he wrote on the brown bag hiding his canned drink.