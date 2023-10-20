Georgia breweries renew push to relax state restrictions

The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild is reigniting its push to relax restrictions on how breweries sell their products.

Driving the news: The Guild this week launched a public petition urging legislators to support a bill that would allow what the organization touts as "Fair and Open Access to Market."

Why it matters: Loosening state restrictions could help breweries gain more control over how their beer is distributed, which could potentially help them remain in business, the association argues.

How it works: Currently, Georgia law requires small, local breweries to sell their products to wholesalers, who then sell the beer to retailers, such as grocery stores and restaurants.

These wholesalers can determine the price for the beer and how much they want to promote it, state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler told Axios.

The Rome Republican earlier this year introduced Senate Bill 163, which would allow brewers to sell their products directly to retailers within a 100-mile radius of their brewery.

Brewers would also be allowed to sell and ship beer to other licensed breweries and brew pubs and receive shipments of beer produced by other pubs and manufacturers.

And it would lift a cap on how much beer brewers can sell for off-premise consumption.

What they're saying: Hufstetler told Axios that the current laws are hurting small businesses in Georgia.

"These guys are not asking for a handout or a tax credit," he said. "They just want to be able to sell their product in a free market."

State of play: Guild Executive Director Joseph Cortes told Axios this week that seven breweries have closed across Georgia this year, including. Second Self Beer Company, Orpheus Brewing and Burnt Hickory Brewing.

Last week Pontoon Brewing Company announced on Instagram that its last day operating its Sandy Springs and Tucker taprooms will be Oct. 28.

The company said it's closing because its main distribution partners did not pay them for their product and that they hope the closure will be temporary.

The bottom line: Cortes, who said the Guild has a little more than 170 members, said relaxing the laws will help small businesses that have become "hubs of community and anchors of development."