7 mins ago - Music
Bad Bunny is coming to Atlanta in 2024
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform 47 shows in North America next year.
What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.
- He will take the stage at the State Farm Arena from May 14-15.
Driving the news: The 3x Grammy winner recently made history with his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.
- The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.
Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm ET. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
