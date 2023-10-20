2 hours ago - Things to Do

Little Five Points Halloween Parade, Kosher BBQ return

Thomas Wheatley
A large puppet of a skeleton with a large skull covered in cobwebs waves at a parade crowd

The Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade. Photo: Kate Durden/Courtesy of the Little Five Points Business Association

Too early for Halloween events? It's never too early for Halloween events. Here are some fun options, plus some not-so-scary happenings.

👻 Head to Euclid and Moreland avenues on Saturday for the always enjoyable Little Five Points Halloween Festival.

  • The Sunday march down Moreland — an unabashedly PG-13 parade featuring gory make-up and creative frighty floats — starts at 2pm near DeKalb Avenue and ends at Freedom Park.

😱 The Center for Puppetry Arts screens the 1988 classic horror film "Child's Play" and shows off its latest acquisition for the permanent collection: a Chucky doll from the recent Syfy TV series. (Saturday)

🐅 Zoo Atlanta rolls out family-friendly carnival games, music and puppet performances at Boo at the Zoo. (Saturday through Sunday)

🦉Animal spirits and sculptures hide among the forest at Fernbank's Woodland Spirits. (Through Nov. 5)

😮 The Bakery showcases "Phantasmagoria," a "journey into the subconscious minds of four surrealist artists" in South Downtown. (Friday through Sunday)

🎸 The Highball Festival, featuring Futurebirds, Band of Horses, The Head and the Heart and others, comes to Pullman Yards. (Saturday and Sunday)

🌶️ Downtown Hapeville says to bring on the beans for a chili cook-off benefiting Family Life Ministries' work providing food and clothing to people. (Saturday)

🍖 2023 Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival returns to Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. (Sunday)

