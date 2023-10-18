There's never a quiet week in Atlanta politics, so every Wednesday Axios will aspire to highlight what you need to know about the local government in a new weekly series.

🖥️ Tech startup support: Applications are open for Atlanta's new $1 million loan program, which will give local technology startups direct loans of up to $150,000 to grow and scale.

The loans are for equipment, furniture, fixtures, signage, inventory, and purchasing or renovating commercial space in the city.

Recipients must be incorporated within the last five years with a city business license.

Applicants must have a "scalable, high-impact solution" within technology.

Startups must demonstrate growth potential in their sector (AI, SaaS, e-commerce, manufacturing sustainability, fintech, etc.)

Applicants can operate from home, commercial space, incubator, accelerator, or a co-working space in the city.

☀️ EPA solar grant: The City Council is set to discuss plans to seek $250 million in federal funding.

The funds come from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Solar for All Grant program.

Atlanta is a co-applicant with three Georgia local governments and a non-profit.

What we're watching: How exactly do lawmakers envision spending this money, if the city receives it?

🏡 Property tax relief: The Council will also consider whether to seek $250,000 to provide property tax assistance to Atlanta homeowners.

The grant would come from the Rocket Community Fund, a philanthropic arm of Rocket Companies, which is the Detroit-based parent company of the Rocket Mortgage company.

🏥 Atlanta Medical Center: City Councilman Amir Farokhi wants to end the redevelopment ban on the former AMC site, according to the AJC's Donovan J. Thomas.

Farokhi says the 25-acre site is "ripe for mixed-use development, including affordable housing."

Mayor Andre Dickens initiated the ban because he wants health care services at the site.

If the council extends the ban, Wellstar Health System will have to wait until April before it can do anything new with the property.

What's next: No votes are expected this week on these issues. The Council will host committee meetings next week to decide if these items will go before the full council on Nov. 6.